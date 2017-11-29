Fresno State kicker Jimmy Camacho was diagnosed with cancer shortly after signing a national letter of intent in 2015. The senior worked his way back and this season has helped the Bulldogs in their success.
Fresno State kicker Jimmy Camacho was diagnosed with cancer shortly after signing a national letter of intent in 2015. The senior worked his way back and this season has helped the Bulldogs in their success. Fresno Bee File
Fresno State kicker Jimmy Camacho was diagnosed with cancer shortly after signing a national letter of intent in 2015. The senior worked his way back and this season has helped the Bulldogs in their success. Fresno Bee File

Letters to the Editor

Fresno State football player kicks field goals, cancer

November 29, 2017 03:20 PM

You hear all the diversity in sports, like Colin Kaepernick, giving a negitive patriotic example for our youth. LaVar Ball is accused of stealing sunglasses in China. This breaks the true spirit of all our sports programs that are building character for our youth.

I read the story about Jimmy Camacho, kicker for Fresno State football, who was suffering with cancer, and helping his father Sergio, defeat cancer into remission. Yet he kicks Fresno State football into a championship season. With his faith in his Lord Jesus and the love and respect of his family, coaches and team mates, he was very successful,in his endeavors.

When diagnoised with cancer, Jimmy asked the doctor if he could play foot ball again. The doctor said he was worried if he was going to live. Wow! What a posiitive and focused young man. That story touched my heart.

Jimmy said all these troubles made him a better person. Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Ball could learn a thing or two from Jimmy’s dedication and humility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 76,, I am a disabled veteran and have suffered many troubles and adversities. It gives me faith there are good young people to carry on the tradition and love of this great country.

Max Reinhart, Clovis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing

    The Fresno-based 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week. A base spokesman says the training flights out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport will happen until approximately 10 p.m. each day.

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing 1:01

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing
The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does 2:38

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does
Trailer: 'A Wrinkle in Time' 2:25

Trailer: 'A Wrinkle in Time'

View More Video