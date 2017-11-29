Fresno State football player kicks field goals, cancer

You hear all the diversity in sports, like Colin Kaepernick, giving a negitive patriotic example for our youth. LaVar Ball is accused of stealing sunglasses in China. This breaks the true spirit of all our sports programs that are building character for our youth.
I read the story about Jimmy Camacho, kicker for Fresno State football, who was suffering with cancer, and helping his father Sergio, defeat cancer into remission. Yet he kicks Fresno State football into a championship season. With his faith in his Lord Jesus and the love and respect of his family, coaches and team mates, he was very successful,in his endeavors.
When diagnoised with cancer, Jimmy asked the doctor if he could play foot ball again. The doctor said he was worried if he was going to live. Wow! What a posiitive and focused young man. That story touched my heart.
Jimmy said all these troubles made him a better person. Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Ball could learn a thing or two from Jimmy’s dedication and humility.
At 76,, I am a disabled veteran and have suffered many troubles and adversities. It gives me faith there are good young people to carry on the tradition and love of this great country.
Max Reinhart, Clovis
