Please return heirloom walking cane

For the first time, I decided to go to the Home Depot store on West Shaw Avenue in Fresno for the Black Friday sales.
Due to my disability, I have to walk with a cane. My cane was an heirloom that belonged to my late father-in-law and his father before him. While my back was turned, someone took my cane from my shopping basket. It was light tan and solid wood. I don't care who stole it, and if you return it to the Home Depot Customer Service Department, there will be no questions asked.
This cane has so much sentimental value to it, I am so heart broken to have lost it. Why would someone steal it from my shopping basket at Thanksgiving holiday?
Jimmy Woodard, Fresno
