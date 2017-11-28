Informants with tips on a crime that lead to an arrest must report to Crime Stoppers anonymously to rceive a reward. Latex paint was recently thrown on new Fulton Street signage and a merchant’s video caught the vandal in action.
Letters to the Editor

Crime Stoppers requires anonymous tips

November 28, 2017 10:44 AM

A downtown business owner wrote a letter Nov. 19. He turned in video evidence of the local activist allegedly vandalizing city signs and complained when Crime Stoppers failed to pay a reward for his tip,

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization solely intended to pay for anonymous tips which lead to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers authorizes approximately $80,000 a year in payments to anonymous informants and have paid out over $1 million since its inception. The key to receiving a cash payment is anonymity when calling the Crime Stoppers hotline or go online to www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers cannot and does not pay known informants.

Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Phone tips are received through call centers; there are no return numbers,and no names. Crime Stoppers does not have the ability to even track down an informant and this protects the program and the tipsters. That, in turn, helps law enforcement protect our community.

Robert Kandarian, Clovis

