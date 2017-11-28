Cheers, beers, Bulldogs, Boise … ahhhh

WE’RE BACK!
I went to a Bulldog football game yesterday to watch the ’Dogs take on Boise State and had a terrific time. For the first time in 10 years, I got to sit and watch my Bulldogs play with a cold beer in my hand while the Red Wave was going nuts in the stands watching our team dismantle the ranked team from Boise, Idaho.
I have not attended many games lately in spite of my status as a Fresno State alum and the fact that I was there when Bulldog Stadium opened in 1980 against Montana State. I was there for all the Cal Bowl games and the rivalry games against San Jose and San Diego State. I took my wife of 23 years to a Bulldog game on our first date in 1993.
I was not happy with the university administrators for the way they handled Pat Hill. He deserved to be there when Derek Carr was a senior.
But I have been watching the current Bulldogs rise from the ashes of last season and for a brief moment Saturday, it felt like the good ol’ days when the Red Wave made the opponent fear our venue. Bravo!
Reg Irby, Hanford
