The iconic Tower Theater is the cornerstone of the Tower District of Fresno, where many of the city's nightlife venues are located.
The iconic Tower Theater is the cornerstone of the Tower District of Fresno, where many of the city's nightlife venues are located. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
The iconic Tower Theater is the cornerstone of the Tower District of Fresno, where many of the city's nightlife venues are located. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Letters to the Editor

Don’t warehouse the poor in the Tower District

November 28, 2017 04:15 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Once again the City of Fresno is attempting to destroy the success that is Fresno’s Tower District/Fresno City College neighborhoods. A diverse community, mixing affordable bungalows with high-valued historic homes, it is known for walking, local business and a progressive bent that welcomes all kinds of people in its attempt to be a quality entry level to housing.

Not once have I heard my neighbors wish for more government-subsidized warehousing of Fresno’s poor. No one suggests we add cheap, high density apartments, or low-income medical clinics or food banks. These are already present and welcome in our current mix, but do not need an government initiated increase.

No, we talk about better transportation and parking, or a library branch, or closer big shopping and less crime. We talk about removing the railroad tracks, not cursing hundreds more with their noise and pollution.

When Esmeralda Soria came to my door, seeking my vote, I asked her for two things: Don’t increase the influence of religion on my city government, and don’t work to decrease the value of my neighborhood. A very low bar, and yet both those promises have now been broken. Her agenda is clearly not her constituents, but her own.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Richard Moore, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

    Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect.

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box
Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 1:15

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors
Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

View More Video