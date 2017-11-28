Don’t warehouse the poor in the Tower District

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect.