Don’t warehouse the poor in the Tower District

Once again the City of Fresno is attempting to destroy the success that is Fresno’s Tower District/Fresno City College neighborhoods. A diverse community, mixing affordable bungalows with high-valued historic homes, it is known for walking, local business and a progressive bent that welcomes all kinds of people in its attempt to be a quality entry level to housing.
Not once have I heard my neighbors wish for more government-subsidized warehousing of Fresno’s poor. No one suggests we add cheap, high density apartments, or low-income medical clinics or food banks. These are already present and welcome in our current mix, but do not need an government initiated increase.
No, we talk about better transportation and parking, or a library branch, or closer big shopping and less crime. We talk about removing the railroad tracks, not cursing hundreds more with their noise and pollution.
When Esmeralda Soria came to my door, seeking my vote, I asked her for two things: Don’t increase the influence of religion on my city government, and don’t work to decrease the value of my neighborhood. A very low bar, and yet both those promises have now been broken. Her agenda is clearly not her constituents, but her own.
Never miss a local story.
Richard Moore, Fresno
Comments