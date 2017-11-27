President Donald Trump’s rude Twitter feuds with private citizens he disagrees with aggravate Dennis Collins of Clovis.
President Donald Trump’s rude Twitter feuds with private citizens he disagrees with aggravate Dennis Collins of Clovis. EVAN VUCCI Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s rude Twitter feuds with private citizens he disagrees with aggravate Dennis Collins of Clovis. EVAN VUCCI Associated Press

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s arrogant, rude feuds on Twitter send Founding Fathers rolling over in their graves

November 27, 2017 12:45 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

I am yet again astonished at the behavior and Twitter comments of our disgraceful commander in chief. He has the unprofessional gall to personally attack a person who most likely voted for him!

In all my 68-plus years on this planet, I have never heard our country’s leader make such immature, inane statements. He arrogantly attacks a private citizen for behavior he does not agree with. I thought that was one of the inalienable rights provided by our Founding Fathers.

If anything, our Founding Fathers should be rolling over in their graves if they could see the immature, unprofessional bad mouthing by the person who should be setting an example instead of being one. It is disgraceful that Trump once again jumps on his royal pedestal and tells the whole world how important and special he is.

He needs to tumble off of his imaginary throne and go back to Trump Tower before he takes this once great country of ours to a place of disgrace from which we may not be able to recover.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dennis Collins, Clovis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor

    Going heavy on the humor, New Zealand police release a recruitment video that has been viewed over 2.5 million times online.

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 2:59

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor
A fan of 'A Christmas Story' adds personal touch to Santa Claus Lane in Clovis 0:45

A fan of 'A Christmas Story' adds personal touch to Santa Claus Lane in Clovis
Motorcyclist takes fatal plunge into canal northwest of Fresno 0:48

Motorcyclist takes fatal plunge into canal northwest of Fresno

View More Video