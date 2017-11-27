Trump’s arrogant, rude feuds on Twitter send Founding Fathers rolling over in their graves

I am yet again astonished at the behavior and Twitter comments of our disgraceful commander in chief. He has the unprofessional gall to personally attack a person who most likely voted for him!
In all my 68-plus years on this planet, I have never heard our country’s leader make such immature, inane statements. He arrogantly attacks a private citizen for behavior he does not agree with. I thought that was one of the inalienable rights provided by our Founding Fathers.
If anything, our Founding Fathers should be rolling over in their graves if they could see the immature, unprofessional bad mouthing by the person who should be setting an example instead of being one. It is disgraceful that Trump once again jumps on his royal pedestal and tells the whole world how important and special he is.
He needs to tumble off of his imaginary throne and go back to Trump Tower before he takes this once great country of ours to a place of disgrace from which we may not be able to recover.
Dennis Collins, Clovis
