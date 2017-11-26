Taxes tempt us to exit the state

I can’t fathom how Californians will bear the burden of taxes increased by a large amount per gallon of gas; and especially pay a huge increase in DMV renewal fees on our autos. My husband and I, both 61, are trying to downsize as we head toward retirement.
We just purchased a 2013 Prius C to save on my work commute, and my husband drives our 2007 Civic 15 miles one way to work. Now we’re faced with being charged so much more for our cars, and we bought both with economy in mind. California taxes businesses out of coming here, and overtaxes their residents so that people move to other states. How tempting!
Debra Perry, Fresno
