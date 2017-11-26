Water flows westward on Michael Schiebelhut of Visalia encourages officials not to make access to the San Joaquin River something easy, but rather keep it as a tough adventure.
Letters to the Editor

San Joaquin River access is only for the brave

November 26, 2017 03:07 AM

San Joaquin River access should be tough. Were it not, the fishing would not be as good. The same obstacles exist at age 69 as when I was 12,

Cows, barbed wire, ranchers, fee-takers, treacherous deep spots, currents, shivers, sunburn, hazardous crawl downs, chicken skin and irate farmers. Those who want it, take it. Those who can't got too old.

The sun on your back, a Mitchell 300, plastic worm, ratty Converse. I fondly remember it. It should not be any other way.

Michael C. Schiebelhut, Visalia

