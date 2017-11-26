San Joaquin River access is only for the brave

San Joaquin River access should be tough. Were it not, the fishing would not be as good. The same obstacles exist at age 69 as when I was 12,
Cows, barbed wire, ranchers, fee-takers, treacherous deep spots, currents, shivers, sunburn, hazardous crawl downs, chicken skin and irate farmers. Those who want it, take it. Those who can't got too old.
The sun on your back, a Mitchell 300, plastic worm, ratty Converse. I fondly remember it. It should not be any other way.
Michael C. Schiebelhut, Visalia
