Valadao, Nunes votes hurt Valley voters

I want to thank Congressmen Devin Nunes and David Valadao for their Yes votes on the Ryan Tax Bill in Congress. By their vote, they have confirmed where their loyalties lie. They are not with the vast majority of their district constituents, but with the top one percent of Americans – the multi-millionaires and billionaires.
For example, any tax cuts for the middle class expire in 10 years, while the tax breaks for big business and the top 1 percent are made permanent. The middle class will then see their taxes go up and up to fund the ongoing tax cuts for the super-rich.
Here are just two of the provisions these Congressmen supported:
▪ Teachers will no longer get to deduct their cost for providing classroom school supplies.
▪ Construction workers and other craftsmen will no longer be able to deduct the cost of the tools they need for their work. Several other middle-class tax deductions are eliminated.
On the other hand, businesses could deduct their cost for private jets, and their top tax rate is drastically reduced. President Trump and his family alone would save hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars.
Voters need to remember this next November.
Howard K. Watkins, Fresno
