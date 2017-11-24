Too much traffic noise keeps folks up

Would someone have a copy of the notification letter that turned Route 41 from Herndon Avenue north to Audubon Ave into a 24-hour drag strip for loud, annoying motorcycles, trucks and cars?
I have contacted the California Highway Patrol twice and was first told “We do not use speed traps.” (What is the thing the officers point at northbound vehicles by the trailer park?) My second call netted a response that “We do patrol that area” and “You know motorcycles are inherently loud.”
So much for anyone on our street sleeping with the windows open at night. We exceeded the decibel test twice in 2000 and be assured the sound level has done nothing but increase.
Maybe if motorists did not feel so comfortable about speeding and racing on this section they would have second thoughts about doing it.
Rick Romine, Fresno
