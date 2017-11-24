Denham, Nunes, Valadao, McCarthy vote to tax grad students ‘out of existence’

Since Fresno State graduates so many first generation college attendees, I would appreciate reading President Joseph Castro’s view on the Valley Congressmen who just voted to tax graduate students out of existence.
Within the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act just passed by the House, is a repeal of tax code Section 117(d)(5), a provision that is vital to those students who pursue advanced degrees, but are not independently wealthy.
These Valley congressmen: Jeff Denham, Devin Nunes, Kevin McCarthy, David Valadao have voted to decimate American competitiveness, especially in the STEM areas of research in which we are already behind much of the developed world.
The American public benefits from graduate students who are part of the hidden work force driving some of the most important scientific and sociological advancements in the country. Every dollar of basic research funded by the National Institutes of Health, for example, leads to a $1.70 output from biotechnology industries.
Never miss a local story.
Additionally, the average American life span has increased by 30 years, in part, because of a better understanding of human health. One wonders if the above list of self-proclaimed “fiscal conservatives” are really doing the math on this one.
Comments