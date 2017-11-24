Without God, we get sex abuse, trafficking

The sexual revolution initiated by Judaism and carried forward by Christianity made the creation of western civilization possible by forcing the sexual genie into the marital bottle because God said so.
No longer would the world be defined by penetrator over penetrated. The worship of this asexual God ensured that sex no longer dominated society, thereby heightening male-female love, elevating the status of women and protecting children.
Since we no longer want to hear from God, we are suffering the daily news onslaught about sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Sexual abuse is now defined as sex with a minor or when there is a power difference and child pornography.
What would happen if we once again defined as abuse every sexual activity outside of man-woman marriage? There would be far less divorce, molested and fatherless children and crime. Is that bad?
Women used to be more virtuous sexually and committed to the welfare of children than us men. Now they interpret equality as the freedom to hook up, to be as stupid as we are. Children are aborted as the debris of the sexual revolution or exist unprotected in broken homes. We are in the process of uncivilizing western civilization.
Rev. Roger Minassian, Fresno
