Fresno’s school board president should not make decisions about children

It is shocking that in this day and age Fresno Unified School District has a school board president who thinks that if you teach kids about sex education, they will think it’s OK to have sex as a minor.
Or if you teach kids about history or sex education that includes the LGBTQ community, they would turn gay just because they are educated on the subject matter.
The school board president and any other parent has a fundamental right to take a personal exemption for a child concerning sex education.
However, the school board president should not have the right to dictate what is right for the children of FUSD based on his personal religious beliefs because these are public schools; not private schools.
One cannot help but make assumptions about a person who thinks someone would turn gay just because they are educated about a particular subject matter.
Marcy DeFendis, Fresno
