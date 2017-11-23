Stand up to bullies for yourself and your friends.
Letters to the Editor

Bully buster: Always stand up for yourself

November 23, 2017 03:50 PM

UPDATED November 23, 2017 03:50 PM

Bullying is still an ongoing thing, and everyone is still ignoring it.

Yes, there might be all these anti-bully assemblies and other things, but nothing has changed. People need to start actually standing up for others or to others.

When people try to stand up, they often don’t succeed because they’re scared of getting bullied next. That is a sad case because imagine feeling scared; now imagine that 10 times worse for the person getting bullied.

So if you ever –and I mean ever – see someone getting picked on, stand up and make a change. Stop being silent when you know you should speak up. Have courage.

For everyone who is getting bullied, stand up. You’re better than to let people criticize you.

Like author Tim Field said, “Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim.”

Katrina Campos, Fresno

