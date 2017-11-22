Choose five things a day to be thankful for.
Letters to the Editor

Choose 5 things a day to be grateful for in your life

November 22, 2017 03:14 PM

Since hearing a radio talk by Carolyn Myss several years ago, I have been following her suggestion to say aloud every day my gratitude for five things. Each day is different; here’s an example:

▪  I’m grateful to live in a beautiful place.

▪  I’m grateful to have loving family and friends.

▪  I’m grateful for good health.

▪  I’m grateful to be a musician.

▪  I’m grateful for last night’s rain.

This practice has helped me to feel more positive in general. Truly, there is much to be grateful for even when outside events are disturbing.

Barbara Ulman, Coarsegold

