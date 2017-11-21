The goodness of supreme goodness

Oprah Winfrey made popular the concept in the 1990s of adopting an attitude of gratitude.
Norman Vincent Peale made popular the concept in the 1960s of adopting positive thinking.
Jesus inspired followers to think on that which upbuilds ourselves and others.
Many others have encouraged living in ways that reach beyond where we are to something better. I am so very, very grateful to be involved in such a lifestyle now for over 30 years.
By delighting in the babies my parents brought home – seven within 14 years – I learned that their needs mattered more than mine.
In spite of countless hardships, including chronic illness, poverty and much difficulty maintaining jobs and homes, I learned that I could facilitate and create goodness based on Christian values.
Even if I did not have what I wanted in life, no matter how hard I worked for this, I still found goodness extremely satisfying.
I even discovered supreme good, which might be summed up as the highest good possible for absolutely everyone, an abstract concept that I know I can contribute to by upbuilding others.
I magnify God. I give the rest to God. I thank God every day, all day.
Kathleen Anderson, Fresno
