Military personnel serving in Afghanistan miss holidays with their loved ones.
Military personnel serving in Afghanistan miss holidays with their loved ones. Capt. Brian Wagner Capt. Brian Wagner
Military personnel serving in Afghanistan miss holidays with their loved ones. Capt. Brian Wagner Capt. Brian Wagner

Letters to the Editor

To our overseas military, thanks to you

November 22, 2017 03:32 PM

“Papa,what smells so good in the kitchen?”

“Oh,Cato! That’s the turkey I bought yesterday at the store. Remember?”

“MMMM!!! I can’t wait to eat some!”

That’s what my 10-year-old daughter told me last year. Every year I make a 20-pound turkey in the oven for Thanksgiving. I also make all the extras that go with the Thanksgiving meal. I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to share this very special day with my family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When I was in the military, I missed many Thanksgiving Days with my family. Every year I remember and give thanks to our military personnel who are overseas and cannot be with their loved ones.

Happy Thanksgiving to all and give thanks for being with the ones you love.

Eloy Gutierrez, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

It all came down to sudden death for Washington Union’s 2-1 Division-III win

View More Video