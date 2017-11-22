To our overseas military, thanks to you

“Papa,what smells so good in the kitchen?”
“Oh,Cato! That’s the turkey I bought yesterday at the store. Remember?”
“MMMM!!! I can’t wait to eat some!”
That’s what my 10-year-old daughter told me last year. Every year I make a 20-pound turkey in the oven for Thanksgiving. I also make all the extras that go with the Thanksgiving meal. I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to share this very special day with my family.
Never miss a local story.
When I was in the military, I missed many Thanksgiving Days with my family. Every year I remember and give thanks to our military personnel who are overseas and cannot be with their loved ones.
Happy Thanksgiving to all and give thanks for being with the ones you love.
Eloy Gutierrez, Fresno
Comments