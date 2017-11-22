Born and raised on farming, Mas Masumoto, of Del Rey is an award-winning author and farmer, whose peaches are legend. He writes a monthly column for The Bee.
Letters to the Editor

Thanks for Bee’s Fiala, Masumoto, letters, Ask Amy

November 22, 2017 02:41 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 10:59 PM

I am grateful for a good family, and good heath, and I am grateful to The Bee.

I remember when The Bee reported all the news of the day, what a bride wore at her wedding, of newcomers to Fresno, birthdays and more. There was no television, iPad or smartphone for watching news “as it happens.”

Two of my pre-teen sons were Bee carriers. After school, they folded newspapers, put a rubber band around them, and loaded them into large pockets on both sides of a canvas bag which they hung over the seat of their bicycles. They tossed the evening newspaper onto porches from bicycles. Carriers also collected payments for monthly subscriptions. Today by early evening, all news is old news.

I am grateful for Andrew Fiala’s philosophy, Ask Amy’s advice, Opinion’s Letters to the Editor, Janice Stevens’ stories and Pat Hunter’s drawings of Fresno’s history, of columnists’ opinions, and David “Mas” Masumoto’s article, “Thanksgiving could be more than a meal.” The question, “Mom, tell us about your childhood” could open the door to a world of family stories.

Helen Condit, Fresno

