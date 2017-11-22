Fill someone’s bucket during the holidays

My daughter told me a story at dinner tonight about what she learned at school today.
She said everyone is carrying a bucket and you can either dip into someone’s bucket or you can fill their bucket. She said she always wants to be a filler.
Help fill others buckets this holiday season. You and your kiddos can drop off non perishable items at Young Chefs Academy now through Dec 4. We even have a small gift for you for doing so, and you will be entered to win a free Winter Camp session.
Shayna Telesmanic, Fresno
