Shayna Telesmanic learned a lesson in kindness from her daughter.
Letters to the Editor

Fill someone’s bucket during the holidays

November 22, 2017 02:30 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 02:30 PM

My daughter told me a story at dinner tonight about what she learned at school today.

She said everyone is carrying a bucket and you can either dip into someone’s bucket or you can fill their bucket. She said she always wants to be a filler.

Help fill others buckets this holiday season. You and your kiddos can drop off non perishable items at Young Chefs Academy now through Dec 4. We even have a small gift for you for doing so, and you will be entered to win a free Winter Camp session.

Shayna Telesmanic, Fresno

