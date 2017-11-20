Letters to the Editor

State lottery lacks transparency

November 20, 2017 03:40 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

I buy Daily Derby Lottery tickets daily. I talk to retailers up and down California. None report seeing big winners on this $2 ticket. I have played for years. I have never won a dime. This may be sour grapes talking but ponder this.

On Friday, Nov.17, someone, somewhere, supposedly won the Daily Derby Grand Prize of $214,737. Where is the proof that this prize was a give-away and not a scam on poor buyers? Where is the transparency of the supplemental funding given to the school districts? Why can’t the California Audit Reports be made available on line to verify contributions to education?

Why can’t there be a breakdown for the exact amount distributed to education to match the exact amount won? Who won the Nov. 17 jackpot? Where does he or she live? Have winning jackpots gone unclaimed? If so, maybe this is not fake lottery?

Mikki Addison, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back

    Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship.

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:15

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back
Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling 0:49

Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving 1:05

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

View More Video