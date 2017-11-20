State lottery lacks transparency

I buy Daily Derby Lottery tickets daily. I talk to retailers up and down California. None report seeing big winners on this $2 ticket. I have played for years. I have never won a dime. This may be sour grapes talking but ponder this.
On Friday, Nov.17, someone, somewhere, supposedly won the Daily Derby Grand Prize of $214,737. Where is the proof that this prize was a give-away and not a scam on poor buyers? Where is the transparency of the supplemental funding given to the school districts? Why can’t the California Audit Reports be made available on line to verify contributions to education?
Why can’t there be a breakdown for the exact amount distributed to education to match the exact amount won? Who won the Nov. 17 jackpot? Where does he or she live? Have winning jackpots gone unclaimed? If so, maybe this is not fake lottery?
Mikki Addison, Fresno
