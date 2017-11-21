Deputy Rod Lucas was shot and killed by a fellow deputy.
Letters to the Editor

Should deputy who shot colleague face felony?

November 21, 2017 09:45 AM

My heart goes out to the families of Sgt. Rod Lucas and Deputy Jared Mullis and the men and women of the Fresno Sheriff’s Department.

The real-life consequences and ripple effect of the tragic accident that took the life of Sgt. Lucas was on full display recently in court. As a former law enforcement officer, I can’t help but feel that but for the grace of God go I or any of us who carry a gun in the line of duty.

Unfortunately, officers have to handle weapons every day and accidental discharges happen more often than most people realize. Typically, no one gets hurt and the officers involved receive minor discipline. But sadly in this case, the bullet hit Sgt. Lucas and this public servant lost his life.

This is an absolute tragedy and media coverage and public opinion suggests that people are struggling with how best to reconcile or respond. We should, first and foremost, honor Sgt. Lucas and never forget that he made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of others.

Just as important, we should honor his family and never forget them or their great sacrifice.

What we should not do, however, is forget that Deputy Mullis is also a good person and a dedicated public servant. He, too, took the oath to serve and protect in a dangerous job that required he carry and handle a gun. What I hope this letter illustrates is that contrary to popular belief, law enforcement officers are human.

Shouldn’t we be more understanding of human imperfections when unintentional errors are made? As tragic as this accident is, it’s still an accident.

The harsh reality is we have to enlist men and women like Sgt. Lucas and Deputy Mullis to carry guns for our protection, and together, they had a human moment while handling a dangerous tool of the trade.

It is wrong that Deputy Mullis is facing a felony conviction and prison time for an accident. Criminalizing this accident is not in the best interest of justice.

H.A. Bennink, Fresno Police Department (ret.)

