Make it a happy Thanksgifting

The first thing that has to be done is gratitude, being thankful for everything we do have, that is right in our lives.
I can breathe. I can walk. I have enough food for my family not to starve. I am not homeless!
Now after you are in gratitude not attitude, you can start Thanks “gifting.” You can spend $1 and gift someone so many things to choose from.
Does your elderly, widowed neighbor have enough wood? How about a gas card?
Do you know someone who is away from family and would love to come for Turkey dinner with all the fixings?
Hold on – how about dropping off a platter filled for the homeless and a little baggy full of dog food for the many with animals who will not be receiving free dinners because their animals can’t come inside.
Here is the biggest one! Everyone has a family member who irritates them. This holiday season just “Let It Go.” Be the bigger person. Get along. Make it a festive, happy occasion filled with lots of love. Try to remember that it starts with you and ends up with what you put into it.
So, gift, gift, gift and bring some joy and love to someone who is less fortunate than you. Everyone have a wonderful Thanks “GIFTING.”
Carla Lalonde, Coarsegold
