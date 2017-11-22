The Hubbard/Baro Veterans Day Golf Tournament raised $50,000 for the Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System hospital.
Hubbard/Baro Veterans Day golf tourney raises $50K for hospital

November 22, 2017

UPDATED November 22, 2017 03:54 PM

Our thanks to the incredible support for our 13th year Hubbard/Baro Veterans Day Golf Tournament in which we raised $50,000 for our veterans hospital.

Each year our golf event gets stronger and more popular because our Central Valley community contributes and respects our wonderful veterans. It can’t be said enough of the sacrifices that have been made in the past and continue to be made all of the world by our military.

Each year at the start of the event, when the honor guard raises our flag and we sing the national anthem, it amazes me the respect the children in attendance show and the tears that are shed for our fallen by the many adults.

God bless our veterans and America.

Michael Der Manouel Sr. and Austin Brock

