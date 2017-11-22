Happy in Fresno – free from bills, tornadoes, humidity, hurricanes

Gratitude can be a very simple thing if one just focuses.
My wife and I are grateful for living in a free society, that we're married to a great spouse, that we are both fairly healthy for our age group, and care for and respect each other.
We are bill free, although at times takes some adjusting to remain that way. We live in the same great home and neighborhood and have for almost 30 years. We are grateful and lucky to live in Fresno that has easy access to the mountains, the ocean, Los Angeles and the Bay Area, via cars, planes and trains.
The tax base is low and city service fees are low as well. Shopping, restaurants and entertainment are readily available. Lakes, rivers and parks are abundant. We have no tornadoes, no high humidity, no hurricanes, no flooding, and no ice or snow storms.
All in all we are pretty darn grateful, although we do have fog, high summer temperatures and sometimes bad air – but hey – everything can't be perfect.
David and Lin Faeth, Fresno
