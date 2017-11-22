Letters to the Editor

Sneaky beagle Mollie is a blessing

November 22, 2017 03:11 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 03:11 PM

We’re grateful that our sweet beagle, Mollie, has reached the awesome age of 15 and is still in good health. She is the charmer of everyone who meets her and can shamelessly beg her way to a snack at the drop of a cookie.

Although we scold her for it, we’re secretly happy that she is still able to jump on the forbidden couch as soon as we walk out the door, rearrange the pillows to form a comfortable bed, and then guiltily jump off when we return.

Our lives have had more love and laughter because of her.

Francine and Murray Farber, Fresno

