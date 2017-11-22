Lost in the rain, an angel’s kindness saved us

Recently we visited my husband's sister in Pennsylvania and we were driving a rental car to catch our plane back to Fresno.
It was 5:30 a.m., pitch black outside and raining. We got lost, and ended up exiting the beltway, which we didn't want to do. We pulled into a parking lot with no one around.
As we were exiting, a woman pulled up along side of our car. I got out in the rain and asked her for directions to the airport. Another car pulled up behind her and was blaring on the horn.
She ignored him, gave us directions and we made our flight. I call her our angel!
Doris Myers, Fresno
