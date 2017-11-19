A 115-acre development project planned for this property south of Church Avenue and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in southwest Fresno includes a proposal for a new satellite campus for Fresno City College.
West Fresno residents know how to lead

November 19, 2017 01:58 PM

I’m happy to report that community power is alive and well in west Fresno. Thanks to people power, $70 million should be headed to west Fresno to create a satellite college campus, more housing and healthier neighborhoods.

I use the word “should” because this is what the residents want, but the City of Fresno still must approve. I can’t imagine the city would undermine a recommendation that passed with an overwhelming community vote of 125-1 vote, but one never knows.

However, I do have faith that the city will fully support this proposal and commit to hiring west Fresno workers to make these recommendations a reality and will make sure that families are not removed from neighborhoods.

Residents know how to lead. The city should learn when to follow.

Jennie Ramirez, Fresno

