West Fresno residents know how to lead

I’m happy to report that community power is alive and well in west Fresno. Thanks to people power, $70 million should be headed to west Fresno to create a satellite college campus, more housing and healthier neighborhoods.
I use the word “should” because this is what the residents want, but the City of Fresno still must approve. I can’t imagine the city would undermine a recommendation that passed with an overwhelming community vote of 125-1 vote, but one never knows.
However, I do have faith that the city will fully support this proposal and commit to hiring west Fresno workers to make these recommendations a reality and will make sure that families are not removed from neighborhoods.
Residents know how to lead. The city should learn when to follow.
Jennie Ramirez, Fresno
