GOP means Greed Our Priority

The latest ad from Rep. David Valadao touts that middle class Americans will save almost $1,223 a year from reduced taxes and that everyone gets treated fairly.
What it doesn’t tell you is that in five years that will all go away and that families earning less than $75,000 a year will see their taxes increase, while the high earners continue to get lower taxes.
It also doesn’t tell you that most of the tax relief goes to the wealthy and big corporations. The national debt will increase by $1.5 trillion. The Senate bill if passed will eliminate the mandate for health insurance, saving the government $300 billion so additional tax cuts can be passed on to the wealthy. Thirteen million people will lose their health insurance.
Enabling the greed of the wealthy is the only goal of the Republican Party politicians so they can stay in office. One Congressman admitted that if he did not get this bill passed he could forget about any additional contributions to his campaign.
Isn’t that simply pay for play (bribery). Once again, the politicians in the Grand Old Party (Republicans) have demonstrated their complete disdain for the working men and women they represent.
James E. Ayars, Clovis
