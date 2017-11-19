Letters to the Editor

Shame on Crime Stoppers

November 19, 2017 12:47 PM

What gives? Not Crime Stoppers apparently. Our downtown business’ video surveillance was the sole source in capturing local activist Dallas Blanchard allegedly vandalizing brand new city signs, and what was the reward received? Absolutely zero.

We positively identified Mr. Blanchard to police and subsequently contacted Crime Stoppers about the possibilty of receiving any reward in connection with breaking the case. We were told by its counsel that we didn’t follow protocol. We were to contact them first before contacting authorities regarding any information we had about the incident. Therefore, we were ineligible to receive any reward.

Really? I don’t recall seeing or hearing that disclaimer in any media blitz. The same organization that promises hefty rewards for the public’s involvement in stopping crime, disappointingly, came up empty when the public did indeed help.

Shame on Crime Stoppers. So wrong.

Leon Alchian, Fresno

