Letters to the Editor

Join in Clovis Crush Giving Day to help college students

November 19, 2017 07:01 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

On Nov. 28, we will all have the opportunity to substantially increase scholarship funds for Clovis Community College students. Clovis Community College will hold its first ever one-day online fundraising campaign on Tuesday. The #ClovisCrushGivingDay stems from the #GivingTuesday, which is a global day of giving.

All funds will be used solely for student scholarships at Clovis Community College.

Scholarships greatly benefit our students who are working to achieve their dreams of becoming future educators, health care providers, entrepreneurs, engineers and other professionals in our region.

It only takes a few minutes to donate at http://www.cloviscollege.edu.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Feel free to go online and donate early if you will be unavailable on Nov. 28. Remember, gifts of any amount are greatly appreciated and make a difference. Together, we can support our students and help prepare them to become the next generation of community leaders and neighbors.

Dr. Lori Bennett, president, Clovis Community College

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House

    Helping to kick off Thanksgiving week, young members of a Valley Center for the Blind training program served up lunch Sunday to the homeless. The youth, ages 16 to 24, are participating in an empowerment and skills development program through Valley Center for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for people experiencing vision loss in the Central Valley. Director of operations Shellena Heber talks about how important helping out the community, especially those in need, is for the young people facing their own challenges.

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House 1:27

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House
Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte 1:41

Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte
Accident at HSR construction site injures two 0:41

Accident at HSR construction site injures two

View More Video