Join in Clovis Crush Giving Day to help college students

On Nov. 28, we will all have the opportunity to substantially increase scholarship funds for Clovis Community College students. Clovis Community College will hold its first ever one-day online fundraising campaign on Tuesday. The #ClovisCrushGivingDay stems from the #GivingTuesday, which is a global day of giving.
All funds will be used solely for student scholarships at Clovis Community College.
Scholarships greatly benefit our students who are working to achieve their dreams of becoming future educators, health care providers, entrepreneurs, engineers and other professionals in our region.
It only takes a few minutes to donate at http://www.cloviscollege.edu.
Feel free to go online and donate early if you will be unavailable on Nov. 28. Remember, gifts of any amount are greatly appreciated and make a difference. Together, we can support our students and help prepare them to become the next generation of community leaders and neighbors.
Dr. Lori Bennett, president, Clovis Community College
