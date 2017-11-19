Letters to the Editor

River Park thieves swiped credit cards

November 19, 2017 06:54 PM

Ladies, watch your purses!

My friend and I were having coffee in River Park when thieves stole our credit cards out of our purses. They bumped our chairs while sitting down and quickly got up and left.

I knew within 45 minutes that I was robbed, because my bank called to verify some large charges. They had taken two bank cards and charged over $5,000 in a very short time. Unfortunately my friend didn't realize that they had taken her credit card until she received her statement today.

The incident happened Oct. 24. We are still feeling victimized and angry. Be aware and watch your purse closely.

Deneva Moore, Fresno

