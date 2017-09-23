Conservatives are terrorized by ‘thugs wearing black’

As a youth, I lived through World War II. Living in that era meant seeing and hearing of the Nazi atrocities against mankind. The Nazis dominated and controlled the populace through terror, coercion and murder. The Gestapo, the Brown Shirts and the Hitler Youth monitored every move of the citizenry. They took over and controlled the press and the broadcast radio.
In an effort to expunge the portions of history that they didn’t agree with, the Nazis ordered the burning of books, tore down monuments, confiscated art and effectively eliminated free speech. Those who resisted were killed or enslaved.
As an American, I wondered how the German people could allow such anarchy to take over their country. Now, watching it happen here, I understand. Good people, the “silent majority,” do nothing and remain silent.
In our country, we allow thugs. dressed in black and wearing masks, to attack anyone who dares to try to convey conservative ideas and principles. The free speech guaranteed under the First Amendment is being eliminated. While using these Nazi tactics, left-wing rioters have the audacity to call conservatives “Nazis.”
Mark Cameron Sr., Fresno
