Ashjian ‘sides with God’

Rabbi Laura Novak Winer’s Sept. 19 commentary: “Fresno rabbi counsels Ashjian to make amends” in reference to his comments regarding “LGBTQ youth, and their families”) left me perplexed. She stated: “I hope Ashjian will find a way to make amends to those who have been hurt, not by his voting record, but by the words he voices as president” (of the school board).
The God Rabbi Winer assumedly pays allegiance to, claims to be the creator, designer and sustainer of all that exists. He dogmatically warns that those who continue to engage in aberrant lifestyles, pose “an abomination” to Him. Thus, why would she castigate Brooke Ashjian for siding with God, and expect him “...to make amends?”
When judgment day arrives, Ashjian will be praised for remaining steadfast because he advocated God’s commandments. Will God reward those individuals, who refused to repent of their aberrations, by welcoming them into his eternal kingdom as well?
God’s chosen prophet, Elijah, reveals otherwise: 1 Kings 18:21 thunders out: “How long will you halt between two opinions? If the Lord be God, follow Him: but if Baal (God’s adversary) then follow him.” Thus, the question remains...who will Rabbi Winer choose to “follow, God or... Baal?”
Sam Lukes, Visalia
