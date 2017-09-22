Vote no on Graham-Cassidy

In yet another effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are gaining votes for a bill that would remove affordable health care from 32 million Americans.
This is 10 million people more than the last Senate proposal that failed in July. Obviously, the goal of this Congress it to effectively remove health care from as many Americans as possible.
California also will lose $78 billion in Medicaid funding under this plan. The bill would give insurers the option of discontinuing essential services such as; emergency, pregnancy, maternity and post-natal care, and mental health services.
That is why 104 organizations, including Mi Familia Vota, sent a letter to the California Congressional delegation demanding no votes on the upcoming Graham-Cassidy Bill, if it passes the Senate. It is immoral to make us pay more for less care. This bill, like the others, is bad for California and devastating for America.
Samuel Molina, Fresno
Comments