Star exposes Scientology as ‘pure, utter evil’

I was so happy that Leah Remini won an Emmy award for exposing Scientology for what it really is. Pure and utter evil.
I remember back in the late 1970s when my older sister spent $300 to attend a seminar about this latest and greatest “religion,” even though she really could not afford that amount of money. She was searching, vulnerable and ripe for the picking. She was always sweet, a people person and had to have an active social life. She was trusting, unlike myself.
As she told me more about this pre-paid closed/locked door seminar, certain facts struck me as quite odd. You’re locked in a great hall, and you are not allowed to leave during their presentation. Have to “go”? No, you can urinate when we say you can urinate.
All signs pointed to a money-driven controlled cult, both financially and emotionally. I was incredulous. $300 was a lot of money then, only to be a prisoner for over three hours? The requirement of more money raised huge red flags.
Thankfully, she abandoned the experiment and moved on to Nancy Reagan’s “friends” – psychics and astrologers. What’s my sign? Closed.
Linda Marie, Clovis
