Letters to the Editor

First Amendment provides free choice protections on religions

September 22, 2017 6:04 PM

Ironic that Olivia Reutter of Clovis (letter Sept. 17) lauded our “melting pot of Christians” in a country founded on freedom of religion. “Our” God is cited, as well as the battle cry: “We stand together and are not afraid.” Of what? Humanists? Moralists? Secularists?

A communion of “true believers” implies an exclusionary and elitist world view. Global challenges must be addressed by active inclusion, participation and dialogue with the “Other,” rather than “closing ranks” and proselytizing.

“Our” unique and prescient Constitution acknowledged the inherent danger posed by mandating selective religions, and made provisions in the First Amendment for inviolable protection to engage in worship, or not, according to our “free” choice.

Paula Ann Costis, Fresno

