Children of illegal immigrants get cruel, unusual punishment

Because of the DACA students’ in the news lately, it is easy to get involved psychologically.
If they were citizens, they could claim cruel and unusual punishment according to our Constitution. One president gives them a dream to stay, and the other gives them a nightmare to leave. Meanwhile, they are going nuts trying to figure out their futures. This is cruel and unusual punishment.
At the opposite end, the children of illegal immigrants are threatened, and in many cases, are left behind, orphaned and alone.
This is also cruel and unusual punishment. This last group has rights as citizens and no one fights for them. How hypocritical, abusive and cruel.
Eduardo Martinez, Fresno
