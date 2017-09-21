When will the angry demonstrators get it through their heads that President Trump has the best interest of the United States at heart?
His intention never was to deport people “covered” by Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals (DACA). His plan was to get Congress to make DACA into law.
President Trump is well aware that an executive order can be canceled in seconds by the next president with the mere stroke of a pen. President Obama would have been much smarter had he worked with Congress to draft a DACA law rather than make it an executive order. But, Obama had a pen – and he used it too much.
So, all you angry demonstrators – wake up. Work with our president, not against him. Send a delegate to the White House to negotiate with the president for what you would like to see happen. Use the proper channels for the social and governmental changes needed. There should be no place in a republic such as the United States for mob rule.
Open your eyes, you angry demonstrators, before it’s too late. You can accomplish much more by working with the president, instead of against him.
Loran Hugh Parker, Fresno
