Letters to the Editor

‘So many more deserving’ officers than Arpaio

September 20, 2017 3:54 PM

The Fresno County Republican Party continues to stand by its decision to honor disgraced former Sheriff Joe Arpaio at its fundraiser on Sept. 29.

So let’s take stock of where some notable area officials stand:

1. Sheriff Margaret Mims is out “due to a conflict,” but has not provided any further statement regarding her stance on Arpaio.

2. Kings County Sheriff David Robinson is out. He stated that he looked into Arpaio further and subsequently declined.

3. Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) CEO Lorenzo Rios is master of ceremonies. CVMD’s statement: For this event, Rios is “not associated with CVMD nor Arpaio.” Wrong. As CEO, Rios represents CVMD and certainly acting as master of ceremonies, he associates himself and CVMD with Arpaio.

4. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld are out.

5. Congressman Devin Nunes’ office once again did not return calls from constituents for comment.

As Congressional candidate Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz stated in a recent interview, “Thare so many more deserving law enforcement officers here in the Valley, it’s incredibly sad that the Fresno GOP chose Arpaio over these men and women.”

Nancy Gilmore, Clovis

