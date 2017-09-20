Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump, revealed a misunderstanding of history in his interview on “60 Minutes,” writes Joseph Pulido of Fresno.
Letters to the Editor

Bannon’s ‘warped’ understanding of history

September 20, 2017 3:06 PM

Charlie Rose’s Sept.10 “60 Minutes” interview of President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon reveals Mr. Bannon’s warped understanding of American history.

Responding to Charlie Rose’s criticism of Mr. Bannon for his rejection of DACA, Bannon contends that “America was built on her citizens.” That the 19th century America system was only been built on its legal citizens is a far cry from historical accuracy.

Let’s turn to the 19th century Dred Scott Case where an African American slave was seeking his freedom. In the ruling, Chief Justice Taney related that African Americans were “beings of an inferior order…” with “…no rights which white men were bound to respect…” Because Mr. Scott was considered not a legal citizen, he had no right to sue for his freedom.

That Mr. Bannon contends that America has only been built on its legal citizens is an affront to all the “non-citizen” African American persons who contributed to the 19th century American economy. Mr. Bannon has omitted that a significant portion of the American workforce, which has made America great, has been its non-citizens, and its illegal citizens, fellow human beings whose humanity is not reduced by legal status.

Joseph Pulido, Clovis

