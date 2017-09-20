Clovis shirts don’t offend me

In response to The Bee article of Sept. 15, regarding a proposed Clovis High School T-shirt with red and black stripes resembling one for the movement Blue Lives Matter (police). That resembles a shirt for Black Lives Matter (persons unlawfully shot by police). I ask, where/when will it end?
Already, one cannot wear a red (Bloods), or blue (Crips) T-shirt in certain parts of this, or other, cities without a risk of being shot by a street gang claiming ownership to an opposing color. That's enough right there to scare a person shirtless.
In a reasonable extension of this chain of insanity, I submit, will a plain white T-shirt soon signify one as a white-supremacist?
I agree with Michael der Manouel Jr. that the ‘T-shirt incident, is a pathetic example of hypersensitivity, giving small groups of people veto power to claim offense over nothing.
You can offend some of the people all of the time, .all of the people some of the time. But you can't offend all of the people all of the time – not yet anyway.
Rich Lagomarsino, Fresno
