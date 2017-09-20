The image of the American flag on a spirit T-shirt designed by students at Clovis High is too similar to symbolism used by the Blue Lives Matter movement (example on the right), Clovis Unified School District said.
The image of the American flag on a spirit T-shirt designed by students at Clovis High is too similar to symbolism used by the Blue Lives Matter movement (example on the right), Clovis Unified School District said. JEFF HIBBARD WIKIPEDIA
The image of the American flag on a spirit T-shirt designed by students at Clovis High is too similar to symbolism used by the Blue Lives Matter movement (example on the right), Clovis Unified School District said. JEFF HIBBARD WIKIPEDIA

Letters to the Editor

Clovis shirts don’t offend me

September 20, 2017 2:32 PM

In response to The Bee article of Sept. 15, regarding a proposed Clovis High School T-shirt with red and black stripes resembling one for the movement Blue Lives Matter (police). That resembles a shirt for Black Lives Matter (persons unlawfully shot by police). I ask, where/when will it end?

Already, one cannot wear a red (Bloods), or blue (Crips) T-shirt in certain parts of this, or other, cities without a risk of being shot by a street gang claiming ownership to an opposing color. That's enough right there to scare a person shirtless.

In a reasonable extension of this chain of insanity, I submit, will a plain white T-shirt soon signify one as a white-supremacist?

I agree with Michael der Manouel Jr. that the ‘T-shirt incident, is a pathetic example of hypersensitivity, giving small groups of people veto power to claim offense over nothing.

You can offend some of the people all of the time, .all of the people some of the time. But you can't offend all of the people all of the time – not yet anyway.

Rich Lagomarsino, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 1:32

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves
Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant 1:38

Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant
Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City offices 2:47

Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City offices

View More Video