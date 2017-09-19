The kindness of strangers; hospitals make quick friendships

A needed a witness for a DNR (do not resuscitate) form at a hospital where my husband was scheduled for hip surgery. I was instructed by the front desk to find a stranger to witness and sign the form.
As I looked out into the waiting room, there was a lot of other people were waiting, too. I had to pick someone to sign this legal form. The witness had to give a full name, address and phone number. That was a lot of information that had to be given by a stranger. I had concerns that no one would sign the form. Off to my right was a couple. I approached them and introduced my self and explained my dilemma.
Her husband was more than glad to witness my signature and give the information required. I thanked him, and I sat with them for a time. I learned he was from the same beach area I was from in southern California. He knew a lot of the places and schools we attended. What a small world.
We had a real nice visit for about 20 minutes and his wife’s name was called. I wished them the very best and they disappeared into surgery area.
I just wanted to thank the couple from Oakhurst. We appreciated their help so much. I know if someone asked me, I would gladly do the same. You never know when a stranger my need your help; don’t be afraid to ask. You may also have a new friend.]
Ann L. Frye. Clovis
