The Mission Fire started over Labor Day weekend
Letters to the Editor

Disasters drew us together; let’s stay that way

September 18, 2017 12:08 PM

It is incredible how everyone in the country has pulled together as “one” over the disasters. Hurricane-ravaged states and islands, fires in several states displacing people and animals into shelters. We forgot about what religion, race, political affiliation, rich or poor, it didn’t matter.

People of the United States are coming together as “One nation under God with liberty and justice for all.” Everyone is donating, sending supplies, bringing water and other needed items to shelters, answering phones. Volunteers, first responders and complete strangers are saving women, children, men, dogs and cats from the flood waters, hand in hand together, united as one.

Please let us stay together. This was a very powerful lesson; let us learn from it. Together we can accomplish anything hand in hand.

Carla LaLonde, Coarsegold

