Stop ‘repugnant assault on science’

Among the different workers thanked by The Bee’s Labor Day editorial, were “scientists and researchers who, in some cases, risked livelihoods this year to save and protect government climate data.”
The fact that this administration is attempting a modern “book burning” of scientific truth is an outrage eerily reminiscent of the Nazis.
Over the last several months, many hundreds of dedicated people, many from universities across the nation, saved thousands of webpages from NASA’s earth sciences programs and the Department of Energy onto the Internet Archive.
It is sad to note that as a precaution against the destruction of the rescued data, some of the material has been stored in Canada and on European servers. Rescuers marveled at the depth and breadth of the research – information our government is working to deny us access to.
The American public needs these resources at this moment in history as never before. With the increased ferocity and quantity of severe weather events we are now experiencing, the populace is beginning to realize the scientists were right all along – climate change is happening and the costs are huge, both monetarily and in human suffering.
This repugnant assault on science is un-American and must be stopped.
Twyla Smith, Madera
