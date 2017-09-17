Fresno is a melting pot of Christians from every nation

On Sept. 6, The Bee published an article about the declining numbers of white Christians. What the progressives don’t understand is that Christianity has never been a “white man’s religion.”
God sent his son Jesus to Jewish people in the Middle East. After the death and resurrection of Jesus, they were instructed to take the gospel of good news to every nation, tongue and tribe, and they did. In America we now have many wonderful black churches that teach the word of God. The South Koreans came to America and taught us how to pray in the spirit with great power.
The many awesome Hispanic churches are teaching us how to worship God with great joy. In the Fresno area, we also have Armenian, Persian, Chinese and Hmong churches.
A long time ago, a small group of white European Christians came to America to create a country where we could have freedom of religion. We now have a melting pot of Christians from every nation, tribe and tongue. Our God is a powerful God, and everyone who exalts the name of Jesus is part of the body of Christ. We stand together, and we are not afraid.
Olivia Reutter, Clovis
