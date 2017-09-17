Thiessen misses the mark on antifa

It’s just amazing The Bee Editorial Board thinks an argument by Washington Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen, (commentary Sept. 13), a spokesman for the American Enterprise Institute, a reputed talking head for the Republican ideological right wing true believers haven, will give a realistic version of the antagonists challenging, through violence, neo-Nazis in America.
It’s almost laughable to equate the antifas and their methods, a rag tag bunch of idealists promoting violence, as the eminent panacea to fight the fight with a centuries-old tradition of organizations, like the Ku Klux Klan, skinheads and neo-Nazi groups in every American community. The weight of his argument is just ridiculous and ludicrous.
The ad hominem argument by Mr. Theissen insults the intelligence of most of the region’s readers. It insults the reality of what is the truth of what the organized counter-antifa confrontation is saying, and that is, not unlike the Jewish resistance movements during World War II grasped, was that violence is a legitimate moral equation to evil.
The morality of violence is a questionable theme by Mr. Thiessen to base, at best, his argument, resulting in a false narrative.
Jess Sanchez Barroso, Fresno
Comments