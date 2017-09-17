“You can sit crooked but you must talk straight” a phrase repeated often by my father, meant be truthful.
Possibly, nowadays, “Unthinking respect for authority is the greatest enemy of truth” – Einstein.
Think and question, search for truth.
It is gratifying when letters to the editor are straight talk, expressing a writer’s concerns about our country.
Two letters, on Sept. 9 Roberta Barash Alexander’s, “I’m a dreamer” and Greg Lewis’s “Mattis on war,” speak to serious problems we’re facing. True patriotism demands we have the truth on actions taken in our name. Questioning government’s actions or untruths should not make one a target of authorities.
Rescinding DACA: What’s gained deporting children brought here, not illegal by choice. This is the only country they’ve known, now they’re educated, working, contributing, dreaming of citizenship. Were this you, would you call it justice?
Aptly named, Defense Secretary “Mad Dog” Gen. James Mattis, “It’s a lot of fun to fight...It’s fun to shoot some people,” are unacceptable comments from a general. When war becomes fun, our military fails us, jeopardizing all that we stand for.
Elizabeth Sempadian, Fresno
Comments