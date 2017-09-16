Letters to the Editor

Congratulations to Fire Academy scholarship winners

September 16, 2017 05:51 PM

UPDATED September 16, 2017 05:51 PM

As the president of the Deaver Fund Committee, I want to congratulate Class No. 47 of the Fresno City Fire Academy that graduated on Aug. 25 and I would especially like to recognize the seven recipients of the Jim Deaver Fire Academy Scholarship.

I felt proud and honored to be invited to participate in the graduation celebration. On behalf of the Deaver Fund Committee and the community that supported our fund-raiser, I presented these cadets with the scholarship awards that they merited by submitting their applications and essays.

It filled my heart with joy to see such dedicated and selfless young men and women who devote themselves to completing such a strenuous program and curriculum in order to one day serve our community.

I am excited to continue facilitating the Deaver Fund Committee in producing successful fund-raisers in order to continue providing future cadets with financial assistance toward their education and training at Fresno City College Fire Academy on behalf of both the committee and our community!

Socorro Deaver, Fresno

  Comments  

