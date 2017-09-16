Thanks to California firefighters

The use of California County Government Fire Protection has become a viable resource aiding the many counties affected by the current fires across the state. What is appreciated the most is the response time of over 7,500 firefighters who have dedicated their time and lives combating such large wildfires, some which are seemingly remote areas.
There are wildfires which have affected tens of thousands of acres of private, public and government property; some destroyed homes and businesses.
I see the justification of the California municipal government expending our tax dollars into a budget which extends the power of the various fire protection agencies across California. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services not only provides counter measures for wildfires in California, but has extended support systems to areas outside of the state requiring emergency assistance.
While the wildfires across the state have yet to be fully contained, the men and women participating in the effort combating such fires are tremendously appreciated here at Fresno City College. Thank you to The Bee for providing up-to-date information about the safety and of California.
Alounkone Thavisay, Fresno
