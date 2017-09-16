Save DACA, give humanity a chance

Ending DACA is devastating on so many levels. Nearly 18,000 of our own local immigrants will be affected by the ending of DACA ( Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
The DACA program provides so many with the tools to become productive and contributing citizens. I don’t see how ending the program is going to make immigration reform better.
Considering this was a country that was founded upon the dreams and aspirations of immigrants, this seems like such an indecent decision to help out your fellow immigrants also seeking the American dream.
The end of the DACA program will not only be devastating to the people that it directly affects, but other indirect effects as well. This will affect the economy more than it will help it. Those who worked good and productive jobs resulting from DACA will more than likely have to go back to working illegally, which, in the long run, will hurt our economy.
So for those of you thinking that this is helpful to immigration reform and the way to “save” our country, you couldn’t be more wrong, give humanity and your fellow man a chance.
Jessica Koop, Easton
Comments